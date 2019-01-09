Elona M. Tubbs, 85, of American Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at the Power County Skilled Nursing. The visitation was at 2 p.m., and the funeral started at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Davis-Rose Mortuary. The interment followed at the Neeley Cemetery.

Elona Millie Tubbs was born Sept. 23, 1933, in American Falls, ID, to Dave Taysom and Clara Amelia Barnard Taysom. She returned to our Heavenly Father on Dec. 30, 2018, at the age of 85. She was a resident of the Power County Extended Care Facility. She was raised in Rockland, ID.

She married the love of her life, Junior Tubbs, on March 27, 1950. They raised four daughters, Debra (Dale) Cooper, Deanna (Shaun) Childers, Lawana (Gary) Coppock, and Linette Tubbs; five grandchildren, Jason (Chassiddy) Coppock, Jerad (Laura) Childers, Jeremy Rasch, Darcy Cooper, and Paul Cooper; and seven great-grandchildren, Draycen Cooper, Justin Childers, Cody Kennedy, Dawson Warner, Chloe Childers, Aspen Childers and Skylee Coppock; and one great-great-grandson Jayden Childers.

Elona was the fourth of six children: Eli David (Isabelle) Taysom, Lurene (Colburn) Lasley, Elaine (Bob) Rose, Carol (Ron) House, and Von (Kathy) Taysom. She is survived by her sister Carol House and sisters-in-law Kathy Taysom and Hazel Hansen.

Junior and Elona made their home in American Falls since 1964. She was a hard worker and devoted her time raising her daughters, caring for her husband, and caring for her home. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and family (especially her grandchildren).

A visitation was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, with services following at Davis-Rose Mortuary at 170 Idaho St., American Falls. Interment was at the Neeley Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.