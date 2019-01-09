“James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” will be performed by middle school

The very first event to be held in the new high school auditorium will be the Aberdeen Middle School musical of “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” The musical, lasting around 60 minutes, will be presented to the public on Friday, Jan. 11, and Monday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

James and the Giant Peach, Jr. is a delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, a boy and his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean. Based on one of Dahl’s poignantly quirky stories…

