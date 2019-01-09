A.F. council discusses water mainlines on Kingdom Hall Road

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council has discussed the possible annexation of several areas outside American Falls for several months. But in the council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 2, the council faced the annexation question in an unusual way: a well has dried up right outside city limits, and the owners wonder if the city will build a main water line nearby any time soon.

If the city annexes an area, the people in that area will eventually need to connect to city water. Some affected …

