On Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, Judie Ann Page Speth, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother returned home to our Heavenly Father and her daughter, Denice, at the age of 77.

Judie was born Nov. 28, 1942 in Logan, UT, to William and Lena (Berdella) Page. On Feb. 23, 1962, she married Dennis George Speth in an LDS chapel in Hyrum, UT, ultimately getting sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised two daughters, Lori and Kristine, also two sons, Brett and Robert. Judie and Dennis never stayed in one place too long experiencing the adventure of seeing the world together with their children.

Settling down in Aberdeen, ID, Judie found joy in being a teacher to children with special needs at Aberdeen Elementary. All of the children at the school referred to Judie as grandma because of her compassionate, kind spirit and loving nature. She loved dolphins, the beauty of nature, and her family, especially her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Judie was preceded in death by: her Dad (William); Mother (Lena); five brothers, Lynn, Calvin, Keith, Merrill and Clark; also four sisters, Joan, Beth, Lapriel and Grace; and a grandson, Brandon Regan.

She is survived by: her husband, Dennis G. Speth; her four children, Lori, Kristine, Brett and Robert; her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A viewing was held Tuesday, Jan. 15, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and the funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m., all at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls, ID.

After the funeral, Judie will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. in the Smithfield cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, UT. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.