Kathryn (Kay) Christensen

After 77 years of a life filled with love and joy, Kathryn (Kay) Ann Christensen passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Kay was born in 1941 in Malad, ID. She was the baby of the family, protected by five older brothers. She graduated from Butte High School in 1959, and married the love of her life, Claude Christensen, on Feb. 17, 1961.

After living in Pocatello and American Falls, Kay and Claude settled in Aberdeen, which is where they called home. They loved raising their children on the farm and enjoyed their cattle and horses. Most recently, Kay and Claude enjoyed spending their summers running the Mackay Reservoir Campground where they spent many days with both old and new friends. Kay looked forward to her weekly Bingo games with friends and family at the Legion Hall in Aberdeen.

Kay held a deep love for all her family. She had a special love for her grandkids, great-grandkids and all of her nieces and nephews. Kay had a wonderful gift of bringing people together and would often host family gatherings that have led to many lasting memories. Kay will be missed for her bright spirit, strong work ethic and middle finger. Family and friends will forever remember her beautiful smile, kind heart and creative words of endearment.

Kay is survived by: her husband, Claude; and her two children, Rex (Rhonda) Christensen, and Robbyn (Roger) Fehringer. Kay is also survived by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Trinket and Blodwin Jones, and her five brothers.

A viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 18, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho St., American Falls. A burial will be held at the Aberdeen Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Ken and Stephanie Feld’s residence, 2866 W 2100 S Homestead Rd., Aberdeen.

