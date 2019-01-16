Generous donation to parks department

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

“Please accept this letter of confirmation of your receipt of the enclosed check in the amount of $10,000 made payable to your organization, the City of American Falls Parks Department, in Memory of Ruth E. Richards, From Bob & Judy Schow on January 9, 2019.”

The letter and check were received last Friday, Jan. 11. I talked to Parks Superintendent Chris Fehringer about the letter as we both watched the American Falls wrestlers compete at the Dahlke Duals also last Friday. He had been approached last year about a possible donation but he never expected one so generous. His initial plans for the donation in concert with the donors’ wishes were to use it to plant trees and establish one or two reflective areas within the North and South City Parks. You may recall that the walking path is to be completed around the south and east side of the park beginning this spring. These reflective areas will lend themselves beautifully to the trails encompassing the totality of both parks.

On behalf of the community of American Falls and the generations yet to live here, I sincerely thank Bob and Judy Schow for the exceedingly generous donation in memory of Ruth Richards. As one of so many who enjoy walking, the shade of an established tree or its break from the wind and a quiet place to sit and think, I look forward to using the Ruth Richards memorial reflective areas in the years before me. I know for certain that I am not alone in my appreciation of such a generous gift. Thank you Ruth, Judy and Bob.

In the way of other goings on in parks and recreation, adult volleyball is in full swing on Monday and Wednesday nights at the middle school. You are welcome to get in on the action.

Last week began second through sixth grade basketball with practices on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The games began this last Saturday at the middle school. I enjoyed seeing all the parents and grandparents there as the kids did their very best to figure out a game that involves doing multiple things at once. There were many besides my granddaughter that I saw playing that I know I will be watching for many years to come. They were good!

Superintendent Fehringer cleared one thing off his plate this last week, that I am certain he is glad to have done. He submitted the final reports for the Tiger Grant. You may recall that the Tiger Grant was the bulk of the funding that was used to complete the downtown revitalization project. One thing about federal grants beyond the funding is the guarantee of paperwork; it is good to have it done.

Elsewhere in the city, mower maintenance and repair continues at the golf course as does the setting of the tournament season. As an FYI, the American Falls FFA Chapter will be hosting a new annual tournament on June 29, the ladies only TEE and TEA Women in Agriculture Tournament, and that same night the FFA Alumni will be sponsoring a night golf tournament. More information on those and other tournaments as Superintendent Cody Moldenhauer finalizes the complete schedule.

Plowing and plow maintenance continues in the street department. The temperatures between freezing and thawing are wreaking havoc with slush on many streets before it can be removed to the side. If you have the option please don’t park on residential streets during the day; it will make the clearing of the snow and slush more effective.

Superintendent Pete Cortez and the wastewater department have been asked to host a two day training on our wastewater treatment process at our new facilities. The company representative who builds the filtration membranes for our treatment system is extremely impressed with the efficiency of our operation. The training has been requested for May 15 and 16. Well done, one and all.

Finally there has been an update in the Opportunity Community schedule. There is another Navigator training scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. for those who were unable to attend the first set of trainings. Also the date for the Prosperity Summit has been changed from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at the high school due to a scheduling conflict. Over 80 adults and nearly 40 high school students have already volunteered to serve as Navigators. We welcome more! Remember it is a hand up not a handout. Be a part of it. Please. A gift to our community doesn’t have to be monetary; a gift of time and expertise is every bit as valuable.

Until next week…