Thanks from Robert Anderson family

The family of Robert Anderson wishes to express their appreciation to everyone for all of the prayers, cards, flowers, food and loving support the family received during their recent loss. Special thanks to Reverend Monty Ledford for officiating at Robert’s service. The family also wishes to thank to Mark Rose, Matt Rose and Lane Kendall at Davis-Rose Mortuary for their care and compassion. Your loving kindness in our time of loss will always be remembered.

