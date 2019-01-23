Rodger L. Verbeck, 69, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 from congestive heart failure.

Rodger was born Sept. 1, 1949 in Pocatello, ID, to Joseph J. Verbeck and Phyllis I. (Davis) Verbeck. He was the fifth of nine children born to the Verbeck family. Rodger attended Grandview Elementary and Aberdeen Junior High.

At the age of 14, Rodger left his family farm in Idaho to attend Mount Angel Seminary in Portland, OR. He did well in school, made many friends, and found a calling in electronics. He would go on to graduate with his high school degree in 1967, and completed his freshman year of college at the same school.

In 1968 he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served honorably for four years. After his time in the Air Force he began working in sales for Radio Shack and a water bed company. Rodger loved his work and took well to traveling. In fact, he was on the go so much that his Uncle Walt nicknamed him “Hot Rod”.

In 1980 he began working for the company World Class in furniture sales. In 1989 he began working for SOS Promotions. During this time, he made many friends and traveled all over the Western United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Rodger is a connoisseur of many things. He enjoyed classic television, fine wine, and a good steak. He loved homemade meals and dining with those he loved. He was quiet in demeanor but heavy in thought, always kind and generous in all that he did.

When his health began to decline, Rodger left the road and returned home to Pocatello where he lived with his sister and brother-in-law. He was a kind and giving soul. He was loved by many and could be counted on for good company and a laugh or two. He will be missed dearly by all those that were lucky enough to know him.

“I’m headed for someplace called tomorrow on a road called today.”

Rodger was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Stephen, and nephew Steve Verbeck. He is survived by his siblings: Pat Matthews of Idaho Falls, Carole Olsen of Pocatello, Connie Winn of Twin Falls, John (Judy) Verbeck of Clinton, UT, Mike (Patty) Verbeck of Pocatello, Vanessa (Randy) Frederick of Pocatello, Chuck (Renee) Verbeck of Laurel, MT, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Rodger’s family would like to express a thank you to the health care providers that aided Rodger in his final days. A heartfelt thank you to the Portneuf Medical Center Emergency Room, Intensive Care, and Cardiac Unit. Also, a special thank you to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for your support and care in his final moments.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date in the spring.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.