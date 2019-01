E & R Transportation is looking for a local night shift driver. Pay starting at $15.50 per hour. We offer major medical insurance, dental/vision insurance, for the whole family, and retirement. Must have a Class A CDL with 2 years experience, a clean MVR, and a medical card is preferred. For more information or to set up an appointment call 208-226-5077.

