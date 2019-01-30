Nola Rae Thornock Phillips, 76, peacefully reunited with her Heavenly Father and many loved ones on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, after an enduring and hard fought battle with cancer.

Nola was born Feb. 19, 1942 in Blackfoot, ID, to Leon and Helen Thornock and was raised in Challis, ID. On Feb. 21, 1959, she married her sweetheart Carl Leonard Phillips. They were later sealed for all time and eternity on March 28, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Temple. On Feb. 21 of this year they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Together, Carl and Nola have eight children, three living and five preceded Nola in death. Nola lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with family, tole painting, crafting, gardening, baking, fishing, camping, genealogy, serving others and always ended each day with a Cherry Pepsi. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with them and enjoyed going to their sporting events and activities.

Nola was not afraid to get her hands dirty. She was a workhorse and spent her whole married life working alongside her husband on the ranch. She also worked for Simplot for a time as well as co-owned a fabric store in Aberdeen with her longtime friend laRie Peck.

Nola is survived by: her husband, Carl; her three children, Karen RaNae (Phillip) Duchsher, Shane, and Jody (Jennifer) Phillips. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Kyle (Brooke) Permann, Hailey Permann Lewis, Corbin Duchsher, Tyrone (Karissa) Phillips, Sean, Courtney and Ashton Phillips; and two great-grandchildren, Hayden Lewis and Sawyer Permann. She is also survived by her brother Nyle (the late Ann) Thornock and sister Jonni (James) Davis.

Nola is preceded in death by: her father, mother, brothers Clair (Sandra) and William (Edna), sisters Maxine (Tom) Pfeiffer, and Gwen (Ed) Gabert, and Nola’s five children Shirley Ann, Randy, Julie, Brenda and Tony Phillips.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Nola’s honor for the family to gather and share memories of their precious loved one.