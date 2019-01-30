It was a busy week, with speeches galore

Our City by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

I told Sally a few weeks ago that I was to speak at the local Lions Club meeting then travel to Boise to speak to the state legislators about education and that I was also asked to be the keynote speaker at the Community Council of Idaho graduation ceremony for Power County this last Saturday.

She asked in response, “Do you like doing that?” My response was prophetic but not direct, “I guess we will find out.” My students hate those kinds of answers. Sally doesn’t much like them either.

As it happened last Thursday the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) Legislative Conference was also in Boise at the same time I was speaking to the legislature. My schedule had me speaking to the Senate Agriculture Committee in the early morning, attending the AIC Conference and Luncheon then speaking to the Senate Education Committee on Thursday afternoon. Friday morning had me at the House Education Committee followed by a series of press interviews.

The AIC conference began with Senate leadership Brent Hill, Senate President Pro Tempore and Michelle Stennett, Senate Minority Leader, along with Scott Bedke, Speaker of the House and Mat Erpelding, House Minority Leader, giving an overview of the state of the state and it focused on education: Idaho is struggling to build a skilled workforce, especially in the trades.

While we all don’t look alike, we need to figure out how to make everyone work together to make Idaho more productive. With regards to the proposed funding formula they stated that there shouldn’t be winners and losers and that it has to be a long term investment. And, finally, that beginning teacher pay in Idaho needs to be $40,000.

As many of you know I could have retired from teaching two years ago. I didn’t because kids are still my passion and because I believe the education is finally changing for the better in Idaho. In part because of what governors Otter and Little and the legislature have done and to a larger extent the support given to each student and teacher through our local school board, administration and our community as a whole.

My remarks to the legislators focused on the need for student voice and choice in their education. How as teachers we have to make instruction real, relevant and lasting regardless of grade or subject matter. I premised my remarks around our demographic and the success of many of our programs.

I was asked two question that bear sharing. The first was by Sen. Patrick of Twin Falls. His question was, “When did an at risk student surprise you?” My answer told of the life story of one of our recently graduated DACA students and the impact that student had on me and many of our Hispanic community members.

The second question was asked by Sen. Crabtree of Grangeville (Stan Gortsema, the senator told me to tell you hello). Sen. Crabtree asked, “How do you build a work ethic in students?” Beyond the inherent advantage we have in Career Technical Education the American Falls School District has adopted project-based-learning in grades four through 12; and at the high school we recently implemented the Work Habits Report Card, both of which stress and focus on student work ethic along with the development of 21st Century Skills.

At the Community Council of Idaho graduation ceremony on Saturday my remarks were direct and heartfelt as we honored and celebrated the achievement and graduation of Jose Manuel Alvarez Lemus, Leticia Ruelas Montoya, Mariela Roxana Barahona, Irma Vega and Samuel Vega. The thoughts and beliefs I shared follow:

Each of you is a step closer to finding your true potential in what we all know to be the promise of America. While education is not the only key to unlocking the promise of America it is in fact a key. As mayor of American Falls, I thank you for taking that step as I know it will bring you closer to your dreams. We are a community that was founded on diversity just like this great nation. We are a community enriched by that same diversity.

My father’s parents, like you, came to America in search of the American Dream. Yes, it was a more welcoming time, but their struggles were the same. Those of language and education. Even acceptance. Like you, my Dad was the first in his family to graduate and in doing so he made a better life for his children.

I value and admire each of you for your contribution in making our community indeed the very best place to live. I thank you for your hard work in this program knowing that you did it after working all day. I thank you for the example you set for your children and the rest of your family. I know the sacrifice that graduating today took.

My mother and I graduated on the same day in 1978. I graduated from high school and she graduated from ISU after spending nearly 20 years of her life raising four kids. It was not easy for her, but then worthwhile things in life are seldom easy.

I encourage you to look forward to that next step like my mother. It is possible! And, WE will help you if you want to take the step. The promise that has always been America is still here! WE do not all believe in the hateful rhetoric of the few. WE are all better than that. WE embrace each of you and your families as citizens of American Falls. WE value the contributions you make to our community every day. You are each the very best example of work ethic, love and commitment! I extend to each of you my sincerest congratulations on your achievement and graduation today.

Thank you for your example of what America is supposed to be!

I am not sure that I am any good at it but I did enjoy all of my speaking engagements. Our commitment to education and each other was well received by all audiences.

Until next week…