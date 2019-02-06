Roland Barnard

Roland Lloyd Barnard, age 87, of Rockland, ID, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. Roland was born Nov. 21, 1931 in American Falls, ID, to Lloyd and Clarice Barnard.

Roland attended school in Rockland before graduating in 1949. He enjoyed playing basketball and football during that time. He joined the Army and served as a combat engineer during the Korean War. After his military discharge in 1953, he went back home to Rockland to farm with his father. Roland left farming and worked a variety of other jobs, including the county. He bought his first semi truck and found his love for the road. He drove for Mert Carney, Justin Corbridge and others for many years before retiring in 2001. To keep himself busy, he worked on the farm once again with some of the local farmers.

Roland married Janet Christiansen in 1959 and had two sons, Christopher Lloyd and Craig Ellis Barnard. In 1974, he married the love of his life, Sandra Jean Barnard, and together they enjoyed raising their children, Todd Permann and Andrea Jean Curry.

Roland always had a love for farming and trucking, but he also enjoyed years of golfing, snowmobiling, pheasant hunting with his longtime friend Curt Coman, bowling and playing cards with their couple friends.

Roland is survived by his wife, daughter, step-sons, Kirk (Amanda) Permann, Paul (Lisa) Permann, Todd (Lena) Permann, 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and two sons.

Roland’s family extends their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Encompass Home Health Hospice. Particularly Tia, Tenille, Steve, Annique and Velana.

Funeral Services were at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Rockland on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.