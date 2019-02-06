Hazel Hunt, 96, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Weiser, ID, after living a long and beautiful life.

She was born Dec. 31, 1922 in Wilmington, NC. She married Pons Day “Pete” Hunt on Jan. 21, 1950 in American Falls, ID. Together they had six children. Pete died Sept. 4, 1996 in American Falls.

Hazel is survived by: her children, Ella Jane Glascock, Bruce Hunt, Brad and Joan Hunt, Nicki and Phil Hyatt; and son-in-law, Carl Krueger. She has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Pete; her daughters, Sheila Hunt and Shelley Krueger; her son-in-law, Douglas Glascock; and grandson, Paul Glascock; and also her parents and all 14 brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at two o’clock in the Nazarene Church at 510 E. Indianhead Road in Weiser, ID. Interment will be in American Falls.

We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Heart ‘n Home Hospice for all the loving care they provided. There will always be a special place in our hearts for all the caregivers.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

