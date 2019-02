The Rockland High School girls’ basketball team became the district champions after defeating Sho-Ban 62-59 on Saturday, Feb. 2. It was only the second defeat Sho-Ban had the entire season. The first came after Rockland beat them in the regular season by one point.

Much of the win came down to foul shots, said …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!