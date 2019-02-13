DR Livestock General Ranch Workers-One (1) temporary position opening. $13.48 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker. Dates of need are 01/15/2019 to 11/15/2019. ¾ work guarantee. Must be able to ride a horse and repair fences. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Work 48 + hours May be asked to work weekends and holidays. All work tools and equipment provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation and subsistence expenses to the worker will be provided or paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must have 3 months’ experience and provide (l) reference from previous employer with knowledge of applicant’s skills. Performs any combination of the following tasks to attend to livestock on a ranch or range. Feeds and waters livestock on range or at ranch headquarters. Moves livestock to pasture for grazing. Examines animals to detect diseases and injuries, vaccination of livestock, castrate, and brand, cleans stalls, corrals and sheds. Assist with fencing, irrigating, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Maintain ranch buildings and equipment. A signed contract may be required. Returning workers may be offered longevity pay and/or bonus. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will work 48 + hours per week. Workers will be expected to work in conditions normally associated with Wyoming climatic conditions. Dr Livestock, Uinta County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center, (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2688132

