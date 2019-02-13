General Ranch Worker-One temporary position opening. $13.48 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker. Dates of need 11/01/2018 to 09/01/2019. Three quarter time guarantees. Work tools,

supplies and equipment will be provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation & subsistence expenses to worksite provided by employer or paid by employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must be able to ride a horse and an ATV safely. Must have 3 months’ experience and provide (1) reference from previous employer with knowledge of applicant’s skills. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. A signed contract may be required. Returning workers may be offered longevity pay and/or bonus. Attend to livestock—feeds and waters livestock by tractor and/or team on range or at ranch headquarters—calving. Wean calves, vaccinations and pregnancy check cows. Herds livestock to pasture for grazing. Assist with castration of livestock, and

branding. Maintain all fences, corrals, cabins, buildings, range improvements, and livestock equipment. Must have knowledge of building and repair of fence, irrigation knowledge and management, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay. Light Mechanical skills preferred. Maintain equipment in a working condition. Assist with the shipping of cows and calves. Longer hours (night shifts during calving) and more days (up to 7 days per week) may be required when feeding cows supplemental rations, calving season, irrigation and haying season. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in conditions normally associated with Wyoming

climatic conditions. Martin Aimone Ranch/Uinta County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center (307) 324-3485 or call your nearest Workforce Center for complete description. Refer to order #WY2662886