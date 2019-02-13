General Ranch Worker-One temporary position opening. Must possess 3 months’ experience as a general ranch worker and provide (1) one letter of reference to that experience. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Dates of need: 02/15/2019 to 10/31/2019. $13.48 per hour plus housing at no cost to the worker. Live in bunkhouse. ¾ work guarantee. All work tools and equipment provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation and subsistence expenses to the worker will be provided or paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Signed contract may be required. Attend to livestock on a ranch or range. Feeds and waters livestock on range or at ranch headquarters. Examines animals to detect diseases and injuries. Assist with the vaccination, sprays livestock with insecticide, assists with castration, branding. Duties include fencing, irrigating, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Maintain ranch buildings and equipment. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will work 48 + hours per week. Workers will be expected to work in conditions normally associated with Wyoming climatic conditions. Howard B. Lee Family Limited Partnership Carbon County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center, (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2669217

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!