General Ranch Worker-One temporary position opening. $13.48 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker. Dates of need: 01/01/2019 to 11/01/2019. A signed contract may be required. Returning workers may be offered longevity pay and/or bonus. ¾ time guarantee. Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation & subsistence expenses to worksite provided by employer or paid by employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must be able to ride horses and/or ATV to move the livestock safely. Must have 3 months’ experience and provide (1) reference from previous employer with knowledge of applicant’s skills. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Attend to livestock, builds and cleans corrals. Wean calves, vaccinations and pregnancy check cows. Moves livestock to pasture for grazing. Assist with castration and branding. Maintain all fences, corrals, cabins, buildings, range improvements, and livestock equipment. Must have knowledge of building and repair of irrigation and management, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Light mechanical skills preferred. Assist with the shipping of cows and calves. Longer hours (night shifts during calving) and more days (up to 7 days per week) may be required when feeding cows supplemental rations, calving season, irrigation and haying season. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in conditions normally associated with Wyoming climatic conditions. Silver Spur Ranches, Jackson County, Colorado. Call Rawlins Workforce Center, (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center for complete description. Refer to order #WY2667429

