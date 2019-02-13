General Ranch Workers-Two temporary position openings. $13.48 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker. Dates of need: 03/15/2019 to 11/30/2019. A signed contract may be required. ¾ time guarantee. Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation & subsistence expenses to worksite provided by employer or paid by employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must be able to ride a horse and an ATV safely. Must have 3 months’ experience and provide (1) reference from previous employer with knowledge of applicant’s skills. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Attend to livestock—feeds and waters livestock by tractor and/or team on range or at ranch headquarters—calving, maintaining cattle herd health. Builds & cleans corrals. Wean calves, vaccinations and pregnancy check cows. Assist with castration of livestock, and identification marking. Maintain all fences, corrals, cabins, buildings, range improvements, and livestock equipment used for proper cattle management. Cleans livestock stalls and sheds, using disinfectant solutions, brushes and shovels. Must have knowledge of building and repair of fence, irrigation knowledge and management, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Light mechanical skills preferred. Maintain ranch buildings. Maintain equipment in a working condition and observe safe practices. Assist with the shipping of cows and calves. Longer hours (night shifts during calving) and more days (up to 7 days per week) may be required when feeding cows supplemental rations, calving season, irrigation and haying season. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in climatic conditions normally associated with Wyoming. Purple Sage, LLC/Carbon County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center, (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2670228

