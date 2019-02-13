Ron Bodenstab

Ronnie “Ron” Edward Bodenstab, 78, of American Falls, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center.

Ron was born in Twin Falls, ID, Oct. 6, 1940 to Dorothy and Harry Bodenstab. He grew up having great fun with his cousins south of Twin Falls on the farm. At a young age, Ron helped his father every morning before school to haul milk cans from the farms to be processed. This laid the foundation for his work ethics. He graduated high school from Twin Falls in 1958.

Ron married DeAnn Naylor and they had two children, Ronda and Lylle. They later divorced and in 1969 Ron moved to American Falls and worked for Ed Evans at the truck stop for several years. Ron drove a moving truck for a short time and then he started his apprenticeship under Pete Lott to be an electrician. After working as an electrician for several years, Ron had an industrial accident in 1975 that left him with lasting medical issues. Over the years Ron was able to still work as an electrician and worked with several bosses in the community. He had been working as a billing clerk for John Hunt Electrical Company until his recent decline in health.

In 1970 Ron met his best friend in life, Marla Dell Hartley. They were married April 7, 2001.

Ron loved animals and could always be found tending to his squirrels and birds. Marla referred to him as the squirrel whisperer because he could get them to eat out of his hand. Ron loved to watch Nascar, football games and his nephew’s sporting events. Earlier in his life Ron enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. Ron never turned down peach pie. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Ron is survived by: his wife, Marla; and his two children, Ronda (Curtis) Alcorn, and Lylle Bodenstab, from his first wife, DeAnn, of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Bradley (Kristina) Bodenstab of Apache Junction, AZ, Austin Alcorn of Gilbert, AZ, and Audra (Alcorn) Loera of Marina Del Ray, CA; great-grandsons, Brennan and Logan Bodenstab; his sister-in-law, Vivian; brother-in-law, Richard (Norma) Hartley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Harry Bodenstab (who was only 13-months older than Ron), brother-in-law Glade Hartley, and nephew Stewart Bodenstab.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 9, at the American Falls Community Church at 745 Bennett Ave. in American Falls. The viewing was from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with the service following at 1 p.m. Interment was at the Falls View Cemetery directly after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Ron’s memory. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.