Sidney Lynn Roth, age 64, formerly of American Falls, ID, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City, UT.

Sid was born in American Falls on May 8, 1954 to Theodore and Lois Roth.

He graduated from American Falls High School in 1972. He was active in band, football and basketball.

He earned an Associate’s Degree in Electronics in Portland, OR.

Three weeks after high school graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Ellen Faye Grischkowsky, on June 18, 1972.

Sid and Ellen Faye farmed for over 30 years. During this time they had three children, Brandon, Ian and Kimi.

After retiring, Sid and Ellen Faye moved to Boise in 2016 to be near their children and granddaughters.

Sid is survived by: his wife of 46 years, Ellen Faye; his three children, Brandon (Anna), Colorado; Ian, Boise; Kimi (Gabe) Boise; the twinkle of his eyes, granddaughters Berlyn and Alex; brothers, Al and Dennis, both of American Falls; plus dear friend Logan (Jackie) Taylor. Also his extended family and friends both old and new. He will be missed by his pugs, Holly and Marty.

A celebration of Sid’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with medical and funeral expenses can be sent to Ellen Faye Roth, 242 E. Front St., Civic Plaza Apt. 221, Boise, ID 83702. Any questions may be directed to Kathy Wright at 208-226-5433 or leave a message. The family thanks you all for your help and support. A special thank you to Matt Rose who went above and beyond.