Food bank says thanks

Letter to the editor

To the editor,

The Aberdeen Food Bank Board and Director Annette McDonnell thank the Aberdeen community and businesses for their generous donations to the Food Bank this past year. We are grateful to those who see the needs of the community and strive to help.

We specifically want to thank the Aberdeen elementary school, middle school and high school for their efforts in supporting the Food Bank. The students of these schools are an inspiration to us all in their willingness to give back to the community.

Thank you so much.