Beck places third in all girls state wrestling

The first ever Idaho Girls Wrestling Championships were held at Pocatello High School on Saturday, Feb. 9. There were 53 girls who competed in the tournament across ten weight classes from all across the state. The Tigers’ Kawehi Beck placed third in her weight class at 113 lbs.

"I love wrestling," said Beck. "It is a rewarding sport and it is awesome that we have…