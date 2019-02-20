Gary Joseph Roberts of American Falls, ID, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Gary was born on Sept. 16, 1965 to Priscilla Savage Norris and Keith W. Roberts.

Gary married Carol Kittridge. They were later divorced. He then married Terry Wilder. To this marriage Kayle and Zeta were born before they divorced.

Gary is survived by: his parents and step-father Tony Jackson; his children and step-daughter, Monica; step-grandchildren Morgan, Brooklynn and Nicolas; plus five great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by: his brother, Robert Ray Roberts; and grandparents, Ray and Alvina Savage and Joe and Wanda Roberts.

Per his wishes Gary was cremated. A memorial service will be held later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.