Eudell Kenneth Hawes, 77, of Aberdeen, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Aberdeen LDS Church, 149 W. Central Ave, Aberdeen, ID, with a one hour viewing prior to the service. Interment will be in the Aberdeen City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wilks Funeral Home. A full obituary is available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com