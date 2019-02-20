Clarification

In the obituary that was published last week for Sidney Lynn Roth, 64, an address was given for donations to help pay for expenses. The information provided should have said:

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with medical and funeral expenses can be sent to Ellen Faye Roth, 252 E. Front St., Civic Plaza Apt. 221, Boise, ID 83702. Any questions may be directed to Kathy Wright at 208-226-5433 or leave a message.