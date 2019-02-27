Irene Gohl Deeg

Irene Gohl was born to Fred and Margaret Gohl on April 1, 1930 in American Falls, ID. She graduated from American Falls High School in 1948. Irene met Harold Deeg while working at the ASC office. They married on May 6, 1951 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley, ID (the last wedding to be held in that sanctuary). Harold died on March 18, 2009.

Irene worked for Power County Hospital until she retired in 1995. She was very active at Saint John’s Lutheran Church. She was a beautiful soul who touched many lives, including her beloved family and her friends.

Irene died peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at the age of 88.

Irene was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Harold; brother, Clarence Gohl; and sister, Emma Lampe.

Family includes: Irene’s daughter, Linda (Ron) Duncan; son, Marty (Cindy) Deeg; and son, Stan (Robin) Deeg; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene’s relationship with Jesus The Christ enabled her to bring into the lives of many people the true meaning of service to God, for God’s glory.

Irene will be remembered in the hearts of family and friends whose lives she touched with her love.

Thanks be to God for the life of Irene Gohl.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Memorials may be sent to Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Street, American Falls, ID 83211.