Betty Jean Welch, 94, of American Falls, ID, died Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019 at Power County Hospital, American Falls, ID.

Betty was born Aug. 25, 1924 in Mammoth, UT, the daughter of Harold Roe and Vera Jane Warner. She married Elmer George Welch on May 31, 1941 in Pocatello, ID, and they were sealed for eternity together in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 28, 1964.

Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many things including an active membership in her church, raising flowers including Iris, lilies and roses, vegetable gardening, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by: her three sons, Steve E. (“Cookie”) Welch, Pierce, George L. (“Rusty”) Welch, Pocatello, and Todd J. (Cherie) Welch, American Falls; and two daughters, Angela Heaton, American Falls, and Kristy Thomas, Pocatello; one sister, Floretta Howell, Pocatello; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grand-children, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Vera Evelyn, Della Marie, Marjorie; and one brother, L. LeMoyne Johnston; granddaughter Trina Ivey, grandson Glenn R. Heaton, great-grandson Glenn R. Heaton, Jr.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Interment was at the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.