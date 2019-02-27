Open house planned for new auditorium

Aberdeen School District 58 Superintendent Jane Ward told trustees present, Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen, at the regular school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 20, that there will be an open house for the new auditorium on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. before the open house.

She thanked everyone who attended the town hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Ward said the health department has asked parents who have students they believe may…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!