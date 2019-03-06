Darlene Annen

Darlene (Dar) Mae Annen, 64, of Rockland, ID, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 19, 1954, the daughter of Raymond and Lorraine Anderson.

Dar married Roger Annen Feb. 20, 1981. She had two sons, three stepdaughters and eight grandchildren.

Dar is survived by: her husband, Roger Annen; sons, Eric (Aleida) Saiz and Ryan (Jami) Saiz; stepdaughters, Jennifer Knight, Amber Annen and Jen Gneiser; siblings, Sherman Anderson, JoAnn (Bill) Henesh and Cindy Espino; grandchildren, Sander (Leslie) Saiz, Michael Saiz, Katlynn Saiz, Cloe Knight, Aveda Knight, Addison Palmer, Quintin Hall and Trevor Hall.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Ray and Lorraine Anderson; siblings, Dale Anderson, Gary Anderson and Cherryll Smith; sister-in-law Cherokee Anderson.

Dar’s quick wit, humor and friendship will be greatly missed by all. A gathering for friends and family will be held at Davis-Rose Mortuary on Friday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.