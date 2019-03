Mary Norene Styers passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Norene was born in American Falls on Aug. 5, 1939 to Ancil and Wilma Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Styers. She is survived by her siblings: Vernon, Betty, Lois, Floyd, Martha, Remo, Laura Mae, Lester and Charlie. She is also survived by her children: Glenn, Brenda and April. By her request there will not be a funeral.

