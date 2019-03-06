American Falls School District asks for funds in levy election to eliminate school fees and supply lists

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Voters will decide on a levy for the American Falls School District on this upcoming Tuesday, March 12.

The levy, if passed, will give the school district $2,750,000 a year for two years. The district is asking for a $250,000 per year increase over the last time it asked for a levy, in 2017. The district asks for a supplemental levy every two years to supplement the funds received from the state. The levy is paid by local property taxes.

The election will take place at county polling places …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!