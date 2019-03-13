The family of Roland Barnard would like to express our thanks and appreciation to everyone for all the food, cards, flower, call, donations and visits during this difficult time in our lives. A special thanks to everyone who participated in the service. It was very special. We appreciated the visits from our friends during Roland’s illness. He enjoyed visiting with you, because he couldn’t get out much to see anyone, so he looked forward to those visits. A special thank you to the group of nurses and social workers with Encompass that helped us out so very much. Thank you to Matt and Mark Rose and all the help you have been to us. We appreciate all of our dear family and friends and the love that you showed to us. Thank again. Sandra Barnard and Family

