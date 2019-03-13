City of American Falls Full Time Water Department Position

The City of American Falls is accepting applications for a Full Time Position in the Water Department. A DWDII license and CDL is desired and experience with heavy equipment is beneficial. All applicants will be considered. Excellent benefits including PERSI. Continuing education paid for by City. Information and job application available at City Hall, 550 N. Oregon Trail, American Falls, Idaho 83211. Call 208-226-2569 or e-mail afcity@co.power.id.us for more information.

