Blood drive in Lakeview planned

A Red Cross blood drive will be held in the Lakeview LDS Church on Wednesday, March 20, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 2120 West 800 South on Highway 39.

The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors – as well as eligible blood donors of all blood types – to give now to ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted this winter.

Type O blood is the…

