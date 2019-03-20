City of American Falls-Full time Accounts Clerk position available in Administration Dept. at City Hall. Requires exemplary customer service, clerical and computer knowledge, data processing work in the billing of utility and other public services, as well as the ability to maintain and balance a cash drawer, prepare and balance bank deposits. Excellent benefit package includes PERSI. Information and job application available at City Hall, 550 North Oregon Trail, American Falls, Idaho. Call 208-226-2569 or e-mail afcity@co.power.id.us for more information.

