Irene Curry passed Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Spring Creek Assisted Living in American Falls, ID. The daughter of Harry and Bertha Walker, Irene was borne on Oct. 30, 1931 in Council Grove, KS, the youngest of seven children.

Irene married the love of her life, Rex Curry, on May 30, 1950. They moved to Arbon Valley, ID, in 1963 where they helped farm.

They later moved to American Falls where she did some truck driving and went to nursing school at Idaho State University and received her LPN license. Irene went to work at Harms Memorial Hospital and worked there for 30 years before retiring. After retiring from Harms Memorial, Irene did a lot of traveling around the country and the world.

Her hobbies were camping and fishing and following her grandchildren in all sporting events. Irene was a big supporter of the wrestling and basketball programs and she often traveled on the bus with the wrestlers to keep the bus driver company.

On many occasions at lunch she fed her grandkids and their friends from high school. Their favorite lunch was biscuits and gravy. Everyone was welcome when it was time to eat.

Irene was preceded in death by: her parents; husband Rex; her brother Leo; sisters Izzetta, Alberta, Loretta; grandson Kyle Curry; great-grandchildren Lauren and Eric Neibaur and Christain Klassen.

Irene is survived by: her brother Chester; sister Harriett; her five children and spouses, Richard and Debra Curry, Rex Dale and Beth Curry, Elsie and Stuart Pankratz, Ella Lee Robinson and Bill and Deanna Curry. Irene is survived by 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.