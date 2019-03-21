Sprinkles of green and glimmers of hope for spring

Concepts

by VaLonna Wardell

I saw snow capped mountains and white ice covering the reservoir as I drove into Pocatello on Monday, but I also saw sprinkles of green here and there in some fields, and I noticed patches of green grass in some yards. Weeds are sprouting up and buds are starting to form on bushes and trees. Lots of Chickadees, robins and woodpeckers are about, and their chirping and singing lifts my spirit.

Today, March 13, we are getting several more inches of heavy snow. It’s been a long, hard winter for most folks in this country, but spring is official on March 20, and it can’t come too soon for me. The weather was very tricky this winter becoming warm and springlike in January. The birds were confused it seems when on Jan. 19 and 20, I had Northern Flickers, Downy woodpeckers, Cedar Waxwings, robins, doves and a hawk all in and around my yard. It was quite extraordinary and a wonder! Then again came the snow and deep cold. On Feb. 2, groundhog day, my yard was filled with robins again as it was balmy in the afternoon.

If you’re on Facebook, you no doubt saw the many groundhog jokes, saying he lied and is now hiding out in Hawaii (funny!).

According to the weatherman, real springtime temperatures are on their way this time. It’s my favorite time of year to watch the new birth and forthcoming of buds, leaves, shoots, blossoms, and grass. Out with the brown and in with the greens, yellows, reds, blues, lavenders and all the colors of new life and beauty.

It’s about time to pack away the long johns, snow boots and coats and don a jacket instead. Yahoo! I refuse to think about the lawn mowing, weed-killing battle, and watering chores that lie ahead–yet. Instead I will breathe in, drink in, the wonder of springtime and the glimmer of hope and cheer it brings to my senses with warmth, colors, flowers, birds, blue skies, fluffy clouds, refreshing rains, and sunshine. Welcome back spring!