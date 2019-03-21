Press Top News

A.F. levy passes for increased school funding

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Voters approved an increased supplemental levy for the American Falls School District on Tuesday, March 12. The new levy will increase the current levy by $250,000 a year, up to $2.75 million a year. The levy was approved for two years.

The vote needed a simple majority to pass, and 59 percent of voters approved it. A total…

