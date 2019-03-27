The family of Irene Curry would like to express our thanks and appreciation to everyone for all the food, cards, flowers, phone calls, donations and kind words after Irene’s passing. A special thanks goes to the women of the Methodist Church and Alpha Iota Sorority for the wonderful meal they provided after the service. We also would like to thank Joyce and the staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living. Thank you also to Matt and Mark Rose for all your help with the service. The love and kindness shown to our family during this difficult time will always be remembered.

