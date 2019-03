Mary Louise Aguirre, 64, of American Falls passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on Sept. 5, 1954 to James and Evelyn Packer.

She was a loving daughter, sister and was especially dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, James, and grandson, Evan. She is survived by her son, Daniel Aguirre; daughter, Brenda Aguirre; mother, Evelyn; grandchildren, Sierra, Daimian, Serenity; siblings, Jimmy (Diane) Packer, Betty Oakes, Sue (Bruce) Wherry, Mike (Teresa) Packer, Debby McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Falls View Cemetery.