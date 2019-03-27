Sharon Eames

Service Notice

Sharon L. Eames, 76, of American Falls, ID, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.

The visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Davis-Rose Mortuary. Another visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Falls Second Ward. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.