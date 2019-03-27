A. Lynn Nugent, 78

Arnold “Lynn” Nugent, 78, of Sterling, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in his family home.

To everyone who knew him, Lynn will be sorely missed. With his quick wit and kind heart, his home was open to anyone and everyone who “stopped by.” One to never say an unkind word about anyone, he welcomed all to have a great conversation, a full belly, and always a full cup.

Nothing pleased him more than the company of others. Lynn would spend weeks at a time hunting with his family and friends on the Selway. All of the simple pleasures that one gets from working and living on a ranch in Idaho, Lynn had in abundance. Many a summer was spent “chasing cows” or moving the herd from one grazing allotment to the other. Many folks from Sterling turned out to help and socialize. Hard days were always welcomed with a hearty dinner and good company, with his friends and family. Always by his side were his trusted dogs Dingo, Goldie and T.C. through time.

Sterling, where Lynn resided all of his life, always held a special place in his heart. He lived nearly all of his days in the family home that his parents built.

Lynn was born July 4, 1940 in the old homestead to Arnold Nugent and Della Phillips Nugent, and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1958.

On July 19, 1996 Lynn married Wendy in Sterling with blessed company of those most dear.

Lynn is survived by: his wife, Wendy of Sterling; children, Rick (Sara) Havlicak of Sterling and Chelsy (Turan) Harten of Pocatello. Lynn is also survived by his siblings Margaret, Maxine, Tom and, Vicki.

Lynn was a middle brother, one of 14 siblings. He was preceded in death by: his parents; Arnold and Della (“Granny”): and siblings, Wayne, Louis Applebee (“APP”), Donna, Betty, Dorothy, Barbara, Marion, Johnny, and Kathy.

Those, Lynn knew; he loved. Those who knew him, loved him.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at the Nugent home in Sterling afterward.

Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.