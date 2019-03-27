Tiger boys track take second, girls take tenth at West Side meet

The Aberdeen Tiger track and field teams traveled to West Side to compete in the Elsie Bastian Invitational. The boys’ team placed second behind West Side and the girls placed tenth.

Boys’ results

100 meters: Matthew Klassen took first place with a time of 11.37, Dallon Elliott took ninth with a personal record time of 11.92, Payton Foster took 13th with…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!