BURLEY – Twylla Jean Hunt, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, was called back to heaven on Saturday, March 23, 2019, by her husband, Doodle, who has been yelling since 2007 for her to come find his jacket that he’s misplaced just beyond the white pearly gates.

Twylla was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Boise, ID, to Fred and Naomi Lasley Glorfield. She met and married Allen E. “Doodle” Hunt in 1949.

Twylla was a determined mother who was always in the middle of whatever involvements they had going, whether it was 4-H, Scouts, Primary, teaching second grade, Cheerful Doers, Idaho Reading Council, or Delta Kappa Gamma. “Grandma Mimi” was a fantastic grandmother, who always supplied her grandchildren with pickles and $20 for gas as long as they were enrolled in some form of continuing education. This desire to help others began in her home in Heglar with her parents, Fred and Naomi.

She was an even grander great-grandmother, who loved all the grand-babies, even if she chastised the parents for getting pregnant again. Mrs. Hunt lived for education, having taught and been an influence in the lives of numerous children in Cassia County for 33 years. Upon retirement, she became Al’s “right-hand” man at Al’s Pizza. She also took up auction chasing and created quite the collection of numerous items she held dear.

She fought with Facebook until the end. All she wanted was to stay logged in and not have to remember her password so that she could keep up with the lives of her family members.

She will be missed incredibly by: her four children, Dawn (Bruce) Beck, Allen Hunt, Tim (Debi) Hunt, and Terry (Jana) Hunt; her brother, Grant Glorfield; ten grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and many others who loved and cherished her. She hears you Doodle; she’s coming to find your dang jacket. We love you Grandma Mimi.

A visitation for family and friends was held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with the funeral service following at 6:30 p.m. She was laid to rest next to her husband on Saturday at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.