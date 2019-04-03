Sharon L. Eames, 77, of American Falls, ID, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Pocatello, ID, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon joins her son Lance Kessler, brother Jack Morris, her grandson Keith Miller, along with her parents Arch and Ilene Morris and many other loved ones.

Sharon was born on March 22, 1942 in American Falls and is survived by her husband of 20 years Robert Eames, her sister Myrna Petersen and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was blessed with five children: Marv Kessler, Teresa Suits, Marna K. Moore, Shawna Miller and Lance Kessler.

She loved fishing, camping and her kitty cats. She will be missed by all that knew her.

The funeral services were Friday, March 29, and the interment was at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.