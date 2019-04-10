Aberdeen School District CNA/Paraprofessional/Teacher Aide

The Aberdeen School District is seeking to hire: CNA/Paraprofessional/Teacher Aide to work in the Extended Resource Room with Special Need Students. Starting salary is $10.20 per hour. Applicant must have a CNA Certificate. State Retirement benefits available. Application can be obtained from the District Office or by calling 208-397-4113. Employment contingent upon clearance of background check. Closing date for positions will be until filled. EOE

