Philip Aguirre, 93, died peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Winnemucca, NV. Phil was born March 29, 1926, in American Falls, ID, the son of Francisco and Dionisia Aguirre.

Phil graduated from American Falls High School in 1944. He joined the Air Force on June 7, 1944 and was discharged in May of 1946. After returning from the service Phil attended college at Albion from 1950 to 1953. Phil was very active in the sports programs in both high school and college. He participated in football, track, and basketball. Basketball was his main passion.

On April 11, 1954, Phil married Arlene Alexander. Phil has lived and worked his entire life in American Falls. He worked for Kosanke Chevrolet from 1954 to 1958, and then worked for Frank Barnard at the Chrysler garage until 1962. In 1962 he started working for American Falls School District #381 where he worked for 25 years, retiring in 1987.

Phil joined the American Falls Fire Department and Search and Rescue as a volunteer in 1949. He remained as a volunteer for 52 years. He has been a longtime member of the American Legion.

Phil is survived by: his wife, Arlene Aguirre; sister-in-law Dorothy Kracaw; brother-in-law Dick Alexander (Gayle); and many nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by: his parents, Francisco and Dionisia Aguirre; brothers, Fred Aguirre, Leo Aguirre, Johnny Aguirre, Abe Aguirre; sisters, Isabal Richardson, Irene Ytuarte, Helen Uruburu, and Julie Zacharias.

Phil was an amazing man with a huge heart; he will be greatly missed. Phil has touched the lives of so many around him. “A very dear friend to many in the community”.

There will be a service at Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, 246 Lee St., American Falls, on Saturday, April 27. A visitation will be at 10 a.m. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. and Military Honors will follow at the Falls View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, 246 Lee St., American Falls, ID 83211.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.