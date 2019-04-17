On Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Fabian L. Castaneda, avid fisherman and hunter, loving son, brother and friend, and deeply loved husband and Daddy to five precious little girls left us way to soon at the age of 29 in American Falls, ID.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, at 3:30 p.m. at American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison St. A Committal will follow at Falls View Cemetery. Afterward, a hot dog roast and sunset farewell will be held at his river below Three Layer Park, all in American Falls.

Condolences may be shared, and a full obituary viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.