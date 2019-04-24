Amalgamated Sugar American Falls AG maintenance shop

Amalgamated Sugar CO LLC-American Falls AG maintenance shop-Looking for an experienced mechanic for agricultural machinery in the American Falls area. Candidate should have basic mechanical skills, basic welding and steel cutting knowledge, ability to read measuring devices and general understanding of power tool use. Must have own tools, a valid driver’s license and the ability to get a `class C` driver’s license. Must work well individually and in a team environment. Wages are $20.50/hr. Must pass physical and background and be at least 18 years due to machinery worked with. Submit Application through the Idaho Dept of Labor

